GLEN CARBON – Dr. Julie Steinhauer, OD, FCOVD, owner of Vision For Life, and one of a select group of functional vision doctors in the nation, says some individuals have an eye movement disorder called Duane’s syndrome or Duane’s retraction syndrome. This is difficulty moving an eye inward or outward.

Duane’s syndrome is a form of strabismus. Present at birth it is the result of abnormal development of the 6th cranial nerve. This nerve controls the lateral rectus muscle responsible for lateral eye movement, especially outward.

In addition to eye movement, symptoms can also include reduced vision in the affected eye, misalignment of one or both eyes often pointing in different directions, abnormal head posture and constant tilting of the head, and narrowing of the eyelid where one eye appears smaller than the other.

According to the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus, the vast majority of cases only affect one eye. For reasons unknown, the left eye is more often involved than the right eye. Duane’s syndrome affects girls more often than boys. No particular race or ethnic group is more likely to be affected. 30% of cases are associated with other congenital anomalies.

Dr. Steinhauer in her video on Duane's Syndrome says while Duane’s syndrome does not have a cure several options are available to help patients relieve symptoms and live normal and productive lives. These options include syntonics and vision therapy.

“Syntonics is light therapy that is repeated through a number of treatment sessions. For instance, a patient with eyes turned in would likely view a different color than someone with their eyes turned outward. Syntonics is often used in conjunction with other vision activities and exercises based on the patient’s age and severity of the condition,” Steinhauer said.

Vision therapy can be a first step as opposed to surgical alternatives which can only provide a cosmetic fix. Steinhauer said, “Vision therapy can improve the eye position by strengthening eye coordination, convergence ability, divergence ability and the ability to rapidly switch from convergence to divergence.”

An eye doctor specializing in functional vision can provide an in-depth examination and explain non-invasive, safe treatment options for all forms of Duane’s syndrome.

For additional information visit https://visionforlifeworks.com.

