EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Superintendent Dr. Jason Henderson provided his resignation to the Edwardsville School District 7 Board of Education at Monday night's meeting effective June 30, 2021, the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

"The reason it is occurring now is I wanted to give the board of education ample time to find an excellent candidate to be the next superintendent," Dr. Henderson said at the end of his report to the board. "I would like to thank the board and the District 7 staff for their support during my tenure and in the coming months. We will continue to work together to develop and implement plans for the rest of this school year and beyond.

"When the new superintendent steps in on July 1, he or she will inherit a school district that is in a strong position to continue moving forward.

"There is still a lot more to do. I know myself, the school board, the administrators, the teachers, the support staff will continue working together to keeping District 7 moving in the right direction."

Henderson did not provide any additional information about the reasons for his resignation. Henderson is in the second year of a three-year contract as superintendent of the Edwardsville schools. He replaced Dr. Lynda Andre in the position upon her retirement.

