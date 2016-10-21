ALTON - Dr. Geoffrey Turner is the 2016 recipient of Alton Memorial Hospital’s prestigious Chairman’s Award.

Dr. Turner, an OB/GYN on staff at AMH since 1998, received the award before friends and peers at the hospital’s annual Physician’s Appreciation Dinner on Oct. 7, held this year at the St. Louis Zoo.

“I am very honored and humbled to be included in the group of physicians who have won this award,” Dr. Turner said. “All of them have been true pillars of Alton's medical community. A sincere thanks to all the nurses and hospital staff who work hard to make all of us physicians look good.”

The comments about Dr. Turner received from AMH staff who nominated him for the Chairman’s Award included the following:

“Knowledgeable, supportive, approachable, always willing to listen.”

“A teacher.”

“An advocate for the nurses and his patients.”

“Caring and compassionate.”

“During stressful situations, stays cool and takes charge.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“Handles problems diplomatically and takes everyone’s best interests into consideration.”

“Funny and yet professional.”

“Never hesitates to jump in and help.”

“Has been known to deliver babies and see patients dressed as James Bond and Darth Vader.”

As to that last one, Dr. Turner has a very practical explanation.

“Giving birth can be quite a stressful experience,” he said. “If I can make someone relax or smile by showing up to their delivery in a silly outfit or by playing fun music in the OR for their C-section, then I am probably doing something right.”

Dr. Turner earned his medical degree at the University of Texas Medical School in Houston in 1994, and completed his OB/GYN residency at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, NC. He practices at Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation at the Alton Women’s Health Center. At AMH, he has been the department chief of OB/GYN since 2009, a member of the Medical Executive Committee since 2009, and was a member of the Cancer Committee from 2011-2015.

The Chairman’s Award publicly acknowledges a member of the AMH medical staff for the contributions the physician makes to the hospital and community, active participation in hospital and medical staff departmental affairs, and the promotion and practice of outstanding customer service with hospital patients and staff.

Previous recipients of the Chairman’s Award are Dr. Leo Green; Dr. Daniel Platt; Dr. David Riedel; Dr. Kathie Wuellner; Dr. Edward Cornell; Dr. Edward Harrow; Dr. Maudie Miller; Dr. Robert Hamilton; Dr. Edward Ragsdale; Dr. Laurance Monckton; Dr. Thomas Ryan; Dr. Mark Allendorph; Dr. John Hoelscher; Dr. David Burnside; Dr. Charles Schranck; Dr. Randall Rogalsky; Dr. Salvador Lo Bianco, MD; Dr. Erik Stabell; Dr. James Hudson; Dr. Stanley Sidwell; and Dr. John Wuellner.

AMH this year also honored several other physicians at the dinner:

Dr. Laura Hill, a pediatrician with Pediatric HealthCare Unlimited, received the Community Service/Humanitarian Award.

a pediatrician with Pediatric HealthCare Unlimited, received the Community Service/Humanitarian Award. Dr. Saad Bitar, a cardiologist with St. Louis Cardiology Consultants, received the Clinical Physician Award.

a cardiologist with St. Louis Cardiology Consultants, received the Clinical Physician Award. Dr. Narine Sargsyan, a hospitalist, earned the Patient Service Excellence Award.

a hospitalist, earned the Patient Service Excellence Award. Dr. Erik Stabell , internal medicine/Infection Control, earned the High Impact Teammate Award.

, internal medicine/Infection Control, earned the High Impact Teammate Award. Dr. Eric Guenther , a hospitalist, earned the Emerging Leader Award.

, a hospitalist, earned the Emerging Leader Award. Amy Hauch , CPNP with Pediatric HealthCare Unlimited, earned the Allied Health Professional Clinical Excellence Award.

, CPNP with Pediatric HealthCare Unlimited, earned the Allied Health Professional Clinical Excellence Award. Dr. Mark Allendorph, a gastroenterologist who retired earlier this year, earned the Lifetime Achievement Award. This award recognizes a physician who has made AMH his or her primary hospital and throughout his or her professional career has made significant contributions to the community and to the growth and development of AMH. He or she has used his or her talents and time with unselfish dedication in the pursuit to make AMH the premier place to receive health care.

More like this: