BETHALTO - SIHF Healthcare is pleased to welcome Dr. Dorothy Charles to the Bethalto, health center. Dr. Charles will be seeing patients for primary care, women’s health, obstetrics, and pediatrics.

Dr. Charles received her Doctor of Medicine (MD) from the University of Pennsylvania and completed her residency in family medicine at the University of Illinois. She is board certified by the American Academy of Family Physicians.

“I am pleased to be able to partner with you in your journey to health, at all stages of life,” Dr. Charles noted. She can see patients of all ages and is particularly interested in maternal-child health. Appointments may be scheduled by calling (618) 258-8460.

SIHF Healthcare is a community health center that accepts most insurance, including Aetna Better Health, BCBS IL Community Plan, Meridian Health Plan, Molina Healthcare, Medicaid, Medicare, most Medicare Advantage plans, and commercial insurance plans. SIHF Healthcare can also see patients with no insurance and will assist in getting coverage through the state or federal marketplace.

SIHF Healthcare has locations in Bethalto at 2 Terminal Drive, Suite 8; in Alton at 4 Memorial Drive, Suite 210; as well as Granite City and Collinsville in Madison County.

About SIHF Healthcare

SIHF Healthcare operates a network of 30 health centers across 12 Illinois counties with more than 150 medical providers who deliver comprehensive healthcare services including: adult, family, women’s health, pediatrics, dental services for children, behavioral health, and population health services. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF Healthcare is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information or to find the nearest provider, visit www.sihf.org.

