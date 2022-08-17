Listen to the story

ALTON - Alton School District Superintendent Dr. Kristie Baumgartner said today that the district is off "to a fantastic start."

"It was so wonderful to welcome students this morning," she said in a statement.

"You could certainly feel the excitement in the air."

Alton School District started classes on Wednesday at all levels.

