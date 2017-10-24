ALTON - BJC Medical Group is pleased to welcome Angie Harris, DO, to Family Physicians of Alton.

Dr. Harris began Oct. 15 at Family Physicians, which is located in Suite 230 of Medical Office Building B on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 618-463-7777.

Dr. Harris received her medical degree in 2000 from Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Florida. She then went on to complete her residency in family medicine in 2004 at Greenville Hospital System in South Carolina. She has more than 13 years of experience in a variety of hospital settings including urgent care and family medicine.

“I enjoy practicing family medicine because I get to treat the whole family,” Dr. Harris said. “From children and young adults to seasoned adults of both genders, I really enjoy partnering and caring for patients of all ages and backgrounds.”

Before becoming a physician, Dr. Harris taught middle school mathematics for four years and coached the basketball, tennis and volleyball teams. Dr. Harris grew up with the dream of becoming both a math teacher and a physician. She was able to accomplish this by bridging the time between undergraduate school and medical school. Becoming a math teacher and a coach proved to be a valuable experience in the practice of medicine.

Dr. Harris states that while some things in medicine are straightforward, there are times where the answer isn’t so clear. It requires problem solving, research, and collaboration in order to find a solution. She also states that just as her students required repetition, homework and teamwork to master a certain lesson or concept, she finds that her patients also sometimes require repetition, homework and teamwork to manage chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma, hypertension, hyperlipidemia and a myriad of other medical conditions. Dr. Harris is patient, compassionate, and will always be her patient’s champion in helping them live well.

Dr. Harris is married and has a blended family, which includes six children between her and her husband. Dr. Harris relocated to Illinois from Atlanta, with her husband, who was born and raised in southwestern Illinois.

When she isn’t working in the office, she enjoys spending time with her family, going to her children’s events at school, and traveling. She is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and looks forward to participating in the local chapter with community service projects.

Dr. Harris, DO, is a member of BJC Medical Group. For more information, please visit bjcmedicalgroup.org.

