EDWARDSVILLE - The previous Edwardsville City Hall office, a business, and the Madison County Historical Society Museum were damaged overnight with graffiti on Main Street in Downtown Edwardsville. It is not known at this time if there was any other damage.

Edwardsville has had similar damage to the historic county courthouse and other nearby businesses and government offices over recent months. The Madison County Historical Society Museum had been undergoing renovations, Edwardsville Police Department Major Mike Fillback said.

“Right now we did have a few properties that had graffiti placed on them. We received calls about this at about 4:45 this morning. If anyone has a video we could use we would like to have it. If anyone noticed any damage to their property, please contact us. If anyone saw someone in that area acting suspicious last night, we would like to hear what they know."

Major Fillback said this is criminal damage to property offense and damage to a state-supported property is a felony expense. Depending on the level of damage to other properties and how much it costs, that also can be a felony. This is not being productive for society. This isn’t just a childish prank, it doesn’t wipe off with a wet cloth. Whoever this is, they are doing this for their own benefit.”

"BLM and Klan Lives Matter" were some of the words used in the graffiti.

Anyone with video or information about the criminal acts, please contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

