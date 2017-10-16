Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE - A motorist struck a pole in an accident in Downtown Edwardsville around 2 p.m. Friday and about 800 customers suffered a brief power outage.

Ameren Illinois reported all the Edwardsville customers were back with power by 5 p.m. Friday.

Some Madison County offices and downtown businesses were affected, Ameren said.

The accident was at Benton and Ramsey Street in Edwardsville.