GLEN CARBON - Three area people were arrested and have been charged by Glen Carbon Police with felony Possession of Burglary Tools, and two misdemeanor charges of Criminal Trespassing.

The three are Justin C. Littleton, 34, Dow, Meagan E. Lewis, 28, Jerseyville, and Shane M. Cummings, 26, of Dow. Each is held on $30,000 bond.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 20, 2019, Officers Alex Hawthorne, James Murray, Patrick Barnes and Sergeant Ryan Smith of the Glen Carbon Police Department made contact with three people reported to be attempting to use fraudulent credit cards at Wal-Mart, 400 Junction Drive, in Glen Carbon.

Lt. Norton Miller, Investigations Commander, Glen Carbon Police Department, said during contact with the three people, officers discovered Justin C. Littleton, 34, of Dow, Shane M. Cummings, 26, of Dow, and Megan E. Lewis, 28, of Jerseyville, were in possession of multiple credit cards and fraudulent checks. He said they also possessed bolt cutters, pry bars, and other cutting tools to aid in thefts from businesses.

Anyone with further information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at 618-288-7226, Lt. Norton Miller, Investigations Commander, Glen Carbon Police Department, said.

