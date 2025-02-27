Today, the Illinois State Senate confirmed Doug Scott as Chairman of the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC). Scott was reappointed to a five-year term by Governor JB Pritzker in January 2024 after serving out the remainder of former Chairman Carrie Zalewski’s term.

“States are at the forefront of keeping the country’s clean energy ambitions apace. Three years ago, the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) charted Illinois’ path to a 100 percent clean energy economy, and in the years to come, the ICC will continue to play a critical role in steering Illinois toward its decarbonization goals,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As a regulator, Doug Scott understands the importance of balancing reliability, safety, and affordability alongside these goals. Illinois is fortunate to have Chairman Scott at the helm of the ICC.”

“I’m grateful to Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Senate for their continued support of my leadership at the ICC. Balancing the interests of consumers and Illinois’ utilities is no small feat, particularly amid the state’s changing energy landscape. This challenging work would not be possible without the dedication of my fellow commissioners and our expert ICC staff. Together, we look forward to continuing the agency’s work to fund critical infrastructure improvements, ensure customer affordability, and meet the state’s energy transition goals,” said ICC Chairman Doug Scott.

Scott is an accomplished attorney with an extensive public service background at both the state and local levels. He most recently served as the Vice-President for Energy Systems at the Great Plains Institute, where he addressed climate strategy, regulatory response, and issues involving the changing utility business model.

Prior to joining the Great Plains Institute, Scott served as ICC Chairman from 2011 to 2015, during which he helped Illinois expand its renewable energy usage and saved consumers hundreds of millions of dollars on their utility bills. Prior to his first appointment to the ICC, Scott worked to protect consumers and significantly reduce emissions from Illinois power plants as Director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Scott’s public service also includes a term as Mayor of Rockford, Illinois, three terms as an Illinois State Representative, and ten years as an attorney for the City of Rockford.

Chairman Scott holds a Juris Doctorate with honors from Marquette University and a Bachelor of Arts with honors from the University of Tulsa.

About the Illinois Commerce Commission

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient, and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses, and repossession agencies. The Commission’s Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities, and equipment in the state.

To learn more about the Commission, its offices, and bureaus, click here. If you are a consumer who needs help resolving a utility dispute call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint here. For a complaint related to transportation, call 217-782-6448.

Follow the Illinois Commerce Commission on social media @ILCommerceComm.

