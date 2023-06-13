SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois State Fair announced today a new promotion that will give fairgoers a way to double their fun during the 2023 Illinois State Fair. Anyone who pays for parking on the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Thursday, August 10, which is County Fairs and Horse Racing Day will receive a voucher for free parking to be redeemed on either Tuesday, August 15, Wednesday, August 16 or Thursday, August 17.

Thursday, August 10 will be jam packed with fair fun. The official ribbon cutting for the Illinois State Fair will take place at 10am followed by carnival rides opening at noon, livestock shows and of course amazing fair food! Other festivities include:

Grandstand Entertainment

11:00am - Harness Racing

5:00pm - Harness Racing

Main Street

5:30pm- Twilight Parade

Grand Central Stage

7:00pm- Cooper Alan

Multi-Purpose Arena (Grand Re-Opening)

7:30pm- Monsters of Destruction

“Our goal is to offer an affordable way for families to attend the Illinois State Fair,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “While this voucher can be used to return to the Fair on any one of the three days, this promotion offers a significant savings on Twosday.”

A new theme day “Twosday” will feature $2 admission for adults and seniors on Tuesday, August 15. To enhance this family-friendly promotion, North American Midway Entertainment (NAME), the fair’s carnival operator, will also offer all rides at $2.00 each. This is in addition to honoring all Mega Passes and Jumbo Passes sold before and during the fair.

The Double the Fun promotion is valid on nights REO Speedwagon, Alter Bridge and Tim McGraw perform, making your Grandstand concert experience more affordable. Tickets are still available for all shows and can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website or at the Illinois State Fair Box Office.

Another event offered at the Illinois State Fair, and free for all to attend, is the Sale of Champions which will take place this year on Wednesday, August 16 inside the Coliseum. Here we celebrate and showcase the hard work and dedication of our youth exhibitors. The proceeds from this live auction benefit the champion youth exhibitor and our Illinois 4-H and FFA programs.

Each year, the Illinois State Fair offers countless hours of live music, games and programs on our nine free entertainment stages, dozens of thrilling shows, hundreds of vendors featuring mouth water culinary creations or dynamic products to sell, and a plethora of educational opportunities. Follow our social media platforms to get a sneak peek of what you can expect this August.

Mark your calendars for the 2023 Illinois State Fair, running August 10 through 20 in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

