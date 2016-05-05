(Busch Stadium) Following the St. Louis Cardinals walk-off victory on Wednesday night, Stephen Piscotty stated he felt it was something the team could build from. Less than 24 hours later, he delivered a 2-out double to drive in a pair of runs in the 7th inning to solidify the eventual 4-0 win over Philadelphia.

“Trying to stay aggressive and then it got to a 3-2 count and knew he had to throw me a strike,” broke down Piscotty of the at-bat. “Had kind of a good idea of how they had been trying to attack me with the fastballs in and was just ready for it.”

The pair of RBIs moved Piscotty’s season total to 20, which is tops on the Cardinals. The hit was also his 15th of the season with runners in scoring position–which leads all of Major League batters.

“Every team’s different and you have to pick up on their patterns,” explained Piscotty of being able to adapt to the opposition.

Besides getting it done at the plate, the outfielder received a standing ovation for a diving catch in right field.

“It’s definitely up towards the top,” said Piscotty of where the catch ranks for him. “They’re better when they come in the 9th inning. I was glad I was able to come through on that one.”

LONGEST LHB HOME RUN

Brandon Moss also had a pair of nice defensive plays–a nice catch in left field and an unassisted double play at first base.

“When you play baseball, you try to play both sides of the ball,” said Moss, who also had a solo homerun in the 1st inning. “If you can keep your pitcher from having to throw more pitches and make a play, then that’s part of playing baseball. You’re a baseball player. You’re expected to–if you’re out there on the field, you’re expected to make plays.

“While it does feel good to contribute on both sides of the ball, I don’t expect anything different of myself. Sometimes you don’t, but that’s what I expect of myself.”

The homerun by Moss traveled an announced distance of 462 feet–the longest ever for a left-handed batter at Busch Stadium III. MLB.com’s Statcast projected the distance at 438 feet.

“I don’t know–probably more,” chose Moss of which difference was likely the most accurate. “I mean, I would say more but I could care less really.”

“I did that last year and then two days later, Bruce hit one further so that’s about what that’s worth. Like I said, I enjoy every home run I hit because you never know when it’s going to be your last one in the big leagues, so it’s something I don’t take for granted. I enjoy every one of them and they’re fun to hit. Obviously, that ball could’ve just skimmed off my bat and gone one row deep and I would’ve been just as happy.”

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI