

WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School Athletic Director Mark Beatty announced Wednesday that Nick Dorsey will be the Oilers’ next baseball coach.

The decision to hire Dorsey was made official at the Sept. 10 board meeting.

“Mr. Dorsey played college baseball at UMSL for two seasons and one season at LCCC,” Beatty said. “Previously, he was the JV baseball coach at Civic Memorial for the past two seasons. He was also a Junior Legion Baseball Coach for Bethalto Post 214 this past summer.”

Coach Dorsey currently teaches fourth-grade at Eastwood Elementary in East Alton.

