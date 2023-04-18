ALTON - The most delightful cast of Alton Little Theater's final production of the 89th season is pleased to offer a personal invitation to come join the merriment, madness, sexy silliness, and MORE at the Showplace May 5th through the 14th.

The set is HUGE and sits across the River Seine from the Eiffel Tower; the costumes are just too ooh la-la; the cast (pictured) Josh Sarver, Darla Hook, Gail Drillinger, Kathy Piercey, Joan Marie Wood, and Kevin Frakes are just waiting for an audience to entertain!

The Champagne punch will be flowing, and the Director Lee Cox has planned some extra special treats and a signature drink for every performance - AND a beautiful basket of amenities and eight gift certificates to an Alton favorite, My Just Desserts, will be raffled off.

The ALT Showplace has waited six years for DING DONG, a French Farce, to be translated into English -- and NOW, the fun can begin!

Tickets are always available online: http://www.altonlittletheater.org OR by calling the box office 618-462-3205.

Or, come by and visit and see all the renovations and new decor that is being finalized just as ALT launches its 90th Season with a Summer production of Monty Python's SPAMALOT in July.

ALT is also offering Summer Acting Classes for Youth 8-17 and is also finalizing plans for a play-writing festival and a studio series of new shows which are to be performed in repertory style by 18 actors in January.

The 90th Season will produce nine plays and musicals and two concerts - so there is delight to be had every month of the 90th Season.

Call Executive Director, Lee Cox for information about DING DONG and just about everything else on your mind at 618-531-3777.

