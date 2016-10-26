SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) joined the Illinois State Police (ISP) and local police agencies today to warn motorists against becoming an impaired driving monster this Halloween. If you are planning to be out celebrating this Halloween, the message is simple: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

“Make a plan ahead of time to get home without driving if you will be drinking alcohol this Halloween,” said Priscilla Tobias, director of IDOT’s Office of Program Development. “Don’t drive after you have been drinking, as it could be a costly or even deadly decision.”

Increased enforcement will be in effect from Friday, Oct. 28, until the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Halloween crackdown takes place as Illinois motor vehicle crash fatalities are on the rise. As of October 26, Illinois motor vehicle fatalities are at 879 which is 8.7% higher than this time last year.

“Halloween is a time when family and friends come together for celebration. Drivers are reminded to be watchful for children crossing the street,"” said ISP Col. Tad Williams. “Always designate a driver before consuming alcohol. Troopers will be out in force this Halloween conducting roadside safety checks and roving patrols. Remember to buckle up and don't drive distracted.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Working with law enforcement, IDOT is striving toward a goal of zero traffic fatalities in Illinois. If you plan to drink alcohol this Halloween, plan beforehand. Designate a sober driver and don’t let others around you drive impaired. Other important safety tips include:

If you are impaired, call a cab, use a ride-sharing service, take mass transit or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.

Use your community’s designated driver program, if available.

Promptly report impaired drivers you see to law enforcement by pulling over to a safe location and dialing 911.

Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It is your best defense against an impaired driver.

More like this: