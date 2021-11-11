JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office had a ceremony after the annual Jerseyville Veterans Day Parade that tugged the hearts of those in attendance on Thursday morning. The All-American Clover 4-H group raised the funds to purchase a flag pole and position an American flag on top in front of the sheriff's office.

R.P. Lumber, electrician Eric Pointer, Farm ’N Home, and Farm Credit Illinois all participated in the project. Also assisting were Travis Jumper of Lewis and Clark Community College and the welding department, Jessica Jaffry, 4-H Youth Development Program Coordinator, and Nate Blasa and Andrea Pegram both 4-H leaders.

Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen said he was a member of 4-H and FFA and it meant a lot to him to see the youth raise money and obtain grants to get the project accomplished.

Park benches were also placed for seating outside the sheriff’s facility.

“We had veterans come over after the parade and they with the kids raised the flag for the first time with reverence and respect," he said. "I am impressed with what the kids did. It looks so good in front of the sheriff’s office.”

