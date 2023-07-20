Our Daily Show Interview: Margaret & Carrie Freer: Christmas In July Coming Up On July 21st!

GODFREY – Freer Auto Body’s well-known Christmas In July is returning from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 21, at the shop located at 4512 North Alby Street in Godfrey.

Sloppy Joes, chips and a cold drink will be served for those who attend. As always, there are several excellent raffle prizes.

The raffle prizes include a seven-night stay at a Panama City beach house, a seven-day stay at a Lake of Ozarks lakefront three-bedroom location, $2,500 cash, a five-day date at a blue crab shack in Carrabelle, Fla., four Cardinal Green Seats, four Cardinals tickets with gear, a Rustic Home Salida, Co., getaway date, and $1,000 cash.

Prize donors are as follows: Darel and Vicky File, Might Rivers Recycling, Axalta Coatings, Reda and Tammy Iskarous, Jayne and John Simmons, DMMW Law, LLC, and Freer Auto Body.

Taylor and Lily Freer are back once again as hosts.

Article continues after sponsor message

“They are here today making Sloppy Joes and will be here tomorrow,” Margaret Freer, the girls' grandmother, said. “We still need donations. It has been a slow year with the economy. I cannot say enough about our ticket sellers….they do the work. Everything is donated so 100 percent stays in our community.”

Margaret stressed that Friday is beyond important for many in the Riverbend community.

“Without this, many may not have Christmas,” she said of how much this means to the annual Community Christmas campaign. “The prizes are the best they have ever been and that is because of the generosity of the donors. The community has embraced this event for 15 years now. Taylor and Lily were just so little when it started. They are always so happy to do this. They have such kind and giving hearts. I am not sure we will surpass last year’s, but we have surely tried.”

The Freer family carries on its legacy of giving to Community Christmas because it was the late David Freer’s favorite charity, his mom has said many times.

“We know how much this event means to people,” she said. “Our mission is to make sure every child has something under the tree.”

Freer said a large contributor here at the end might be the difference maker in this year’s Christmas In July for Community Christmas and urged people to donate as much as they can at the charity event on Friday.

More like this: