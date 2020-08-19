Donations Roll In to Support Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation In Spite of Duck Pluckers Cancellation
ALTON, IL – As staff at Alton Memorial Hospital focus on responding to COVID-19 and protecting patients, staff, and the community, the Riverbend has once again responded with overwhelming support.
The pandemic forced Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation (AMHSF) to cancel the 12th annual Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners & Fish Hookers Ball, originally scheduled for June and then August.
“We were hopeful that we’d be able to gather again at NILO Farms to raise money to purchase a new ambulance for the hospital,” said Kristen Ryrie, manager of AMHSF. “During this evolving health crisis, the planning committee and the Foundation have been encouraged and humbled by the outpouring of generosity and support.”
Even without an event, $67,299 was raised for the Duck Pluckers Ball fund. The donations will be used to purchase an ambulance for Alton Memorial Hospital, or if approved by the Foundation Board of Directors, for immediate patient care needs at the hospital.
“Our Duck Pluckers donors and supporters are true heroes,” said George Milnor, chairman of AMHSF Board of Directors. “There’s no finer proof of that than their continuing, tremendous financial support -- even during this pandemic. We thank you for helping us meet the unique and stressful challenges of the time so that we may continue assisting the hospital in providing excellent care for the communities it serves. Truly, this is impressive support at a critical time.”
To donate to the 2020 Duck Pluckers Fund or Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation, visit https://altonmemorialhealthservicesfoundation.org/donate/
The Foundation and Alton Memorial Hospital staff would like to thank the 2020 Duck Pluckers planning committee and the remarkable people, organizations, small businesses and corporations who supported the 2020 Duck Pluckers Ball:
Bull's Eye Sponsors
The Honorable Barry and Gaye Julian
Simmons Hanly Conroy
Trophy Buck Sponsors
Tech Mahindra
Bass Buster Sponsors
Alton Memorial Hospital Medical Staff
Helmkamp Construction
TEAMHealth
The Gori Law Firm
Werts Welding & Tank Service
Poacher Sponsors
1st Mid-America Credit Union
Alton Materials
American Response Vehicles
Anders CPAs + Advisors
Bethesda Health Group/Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy
Carrollton Bank
The Homer Clark Family
Healogics
HeplerBroom, LLC
JEN Mechanical, Inc.
Kane Mechanical
Krilogy Financial
Lewis & Clark Community College Foundation
George and Laurie Milnor
Olin Corporation Winchester Division
Chad M. Opel, CFP of Visionary Wealth Advisors
Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery
Piasa Management
Roberts Motors
St. Louis Trust Company
Special Thanks To
Adams Development Co.
Aerie's Resort
ALLGLASS Window Cleaning
Altitude Trampoline Park - Glen Carbon
Alton Cracker Factory
Alton Farm & Home Supply
Alton Haunted Odyssey
Alton Refrigeration
Backyard Dreams
Bluff City Grill
Bollini Taxidermy
Bowl Haven
CNB Bank & Trust
Chameleon Integrated Services
Clayton Valet & Parking Management
Colman's Country Campers
Cope Plastics
Dick's Flowers
Donnewald Distributing
Duke Bakery
Edison's Entertainment Complex
Freer Auto Body
GCS Credit Union
The Glendale Riders
Brad and Jeanne Goacher
Grafton Trail Rides
Hamilton Fabrication & Steel Supply
Keith Jackson
K&K Metal Works
Loading Dock
Lockhaven Golf Course
Maneke Jewelers
Mike Mathus
Mississippi Mud Pottery
Missouri Botanical Garden
Morrison Healthcare
My Just Desserts
NILO Farms
Old Bakery Beer Company
Picture This & More
Phoenix Textile Corporation
Pope Animal Hospital
Premier Rentals
PRP Wine Tasting
Ringneck Ranch, Inc.
Stephen and Jane Saale
Schlafly Tap Room
Schneider Graphics
Sievers Kennels
Southwestern Archery
St. Peters Hardware & True Value Rental
State Street Market
Tarrant & Harman Real Estate and Auction
The Magic House
Tractor Supply Alton
United Site Services
West Star Aviation
Woodlands Golf Course
Your 2020 Duck Pluckin' Planning Committee Members
Joanne Adams
Jason Bowman
Rusty Ingram
Gaye Julian
Marlene Lewis
Martha Morse
Kristen Ryrie
Nancy Simpson
Jeanne Truckey
