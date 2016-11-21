EAST ALTON - Partners Insurance Agency in East Alton at 131 N. Bellwood Drive, located across the street from “Chick” Fritz, is a drop off site for Dream Home Realty Centre Inc. 5th Annual Fill Santa’s Semi’s.

They are accepting donations for non-perishable food, pet supplies, new or gently used clothing, new unwrapped toys, personal care items, paper products, cleaning supplies and more. Donations are given to area food banks and animal shelters, Twigs, Churches on the Streets, Oasis Center, Toys for Tots, Got your Six, Dream Center, Regional Artworks, and Riverbend Ministries.

Donations will be picked up from our location on December 1st and the semi filling will occur on December 3rd from 9 am to 2 pm. For more information about our donation site or directions please call, 618-259-2220. For more information about Fill Santa’s Semi’s please call, 618-779-0990.

