GODFREY - Christmas In July, an annual day for the United Way-sponsored Community Christmas campaign, will be done from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday July 31, at Freer Auto Body and Accessories, Inc., 4512 N. Alby Road, Godfrey.

The event was started several years ago by Margaret Freer’s granddaughters Taylor and Lily Freer and has continued to be a huge fund-raising event for Community Christmas, a United Way-sponsored campaign to assist the needy at Christmas time.

“Christmas In July will be done COVID-19 Style this year,” Margaret Freer, a spokesperson for Freer Auto Body, said. “We won’t have a raffle and that normally raises tons of money because of Cardinal and Blues tickets, so we really need donations this year. We will be doing Sloppy Joe carryouts on July 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Included will be Sloppy Joes, chips and a drink to go.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We know this is a rough time, but if you would still like to donate to Community Christmas you can! We are accepting cash donations as well. We have always appreciated the support from the community and lots will need help this year at Christmas with the pandemic. If you would like to Venmo me, send me a message!.Thanks again for always supporting and please come to get Sloppy Joes to go!”

Anyone wishing to send checks can mail them to Freer Auto Body, 4512 N. Alby Road, Godfrey, IL, 62035, with a note for Community Christmas.

Call Freer Auto Body at (618) 466-6151 for more information.

Included is a link to contribute to Community Christmas online:

https://uwgsl.tfaforms.net/ 4602728

More like this: