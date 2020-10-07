ST. LOUIS, Mo. — During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to band together to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer by giving blood or platelets. In appreciation, those who come to give Oct. 15-Nov. 11 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

Donors are asked to make appointments by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Donors of all blood types are urged to help ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. To thank those who come to give in October, the Red Cross is also offering a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card to five lucky winners. *Terms and conditions apply. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Unite.

Blood donations play a crucial role in cancer treatment

Diane Doehrman began donating blood during college. In the years following, she became a platelet donor and even helped start blood drives in her community.

More recently, Doehrman’s been on the receiving end of blood donations. Fourteen years ago, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Now she has an incurable cancer, malignant mixed Müllerian tumor.

“As a cancer patient, I had to have blood transfusions several times when the chemotherapy treatments have destroyed my immune system,” she said. “I am so very thankful for the donations from others. It can truly save a life.”

Cancer patients undergoing surgery and chemotherapy may require red blood cell or platelet transfusions. In fact, patients fighting cancer need more blood than those with any other disease, using nearly one-quarter of the nation’s blood supply.

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 15-31:

IL

Calhoun

Hardin

10/26/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Calhoun High School, 102 Calhoun Drive

_______________

Clay

Flora

10/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343

_______________

Clinton

Breese

10/26/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Mater Dei High School, 900 North Mater Dei Drive

Damiansville

10/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Damiansville Elementary School, 101 East Main Street

Germantown

10/20/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1105 Sycamore

Saint Rose

10/20/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Rose Development Club, 8004 S. First Street

Trenton

10/20/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John's United Church of Christ, 21 North Walnut

_______________

Coles

Charleston

10/15/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., The Villas Of Holly Brook and Reflections Memory Care, 738 18th Street

10/21/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church - Charleston, 921 Madison

10/22/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston, EIU Student Union (parking lot/Doudna), 1720 7th Street

Mattoon

10/20/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Stadium Grill Mattoon, 102 Dettro Dr.

10/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA, 221 North 16th Street, PO Box 875

_______________

Crawford

Oblong

10/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oblong Municipal Building, 202 South Range

Robinson

10/21/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln

10/28/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crawford Memorial Hospital, 1000 North Allen

10/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW, 712 E. Main Street

_______________

Cumberland

Neoga

10/20/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 164 W 7th

_______________

Effingham

Dieterich

10/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dieterich Community Civic Center, 102 West Virginia

Effingham

10/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/20/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/21/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/22/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/27/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/27/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette

10/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette

10/29/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kemper CPA Group LLP, 810 West Jefferson

10/29/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

_______________

Fayette

Farina

10/19/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 West Madison Street

Saint Elmo

10/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Elmo High School, 300 West 12th Street

Vandalia

10/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA-Vandalia, 710 Rock Island Ave

_______________

Jasper

Newton

10/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren

Sainte Marie

10/18/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass

_______________

Jersey

Jerseyville

10/28/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Walgreens, 705 S. State St.

_______________

Macoupin

Carlinville

10/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carlinville American Legion, 554 Ramey Street

Shipman

10/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St.

_______________

Madison

Collinsville

10/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia

10/26/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Webster Elementary School, 108 W. Church Street

10/28/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia

Edwardsville

10/18/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Eden Church, 903 N. Second Street

10/22/2020: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., CrossFit Ten Twenty, 22 Gateway Commerce Center, Suite 108

Glen Carbon

10/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N Main St

Marine

10/20/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lions Club, 406 E Division St

10/29/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lions Club, 406 E Division St

Troy

10/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tri Township Park, 410 Wickcliffe

_______________

Marion

Centralia

10/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centralia Elks Lodge, 235 North Locust Street

Patoka

10/16/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Patoka High School, 1220 Kinoka Road

Salem

10/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Church of the Nazarene, 1900 N Broadway Ave

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

10/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

10/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

10/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

_______________

Randolph

Baldwin

10/21/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., K-River Community Center, 310 W. Elm Street

Chester

10/21/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke

Coulterville

10/20/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Coulterville High School, 101 West Grant Street

Red Bud

10/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Red Bud VFW Post 6632, 830 South Main Street

_______________

Richland

Olney

10/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Immanuel United Methodist Church, 700 North E Street

10/23/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Olney Central College, 305 North West Street

10/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olney Fire Department, 501 North Walnut Street

10/29/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church-Olney, 220 South Elliott Street

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

10/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 5929 Old St Louis Rd

Fairview Heights

10/15/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/16/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/20/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/21/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/22/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/23/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/25/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/26/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/27/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/29/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

O Fallon

10/21/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury O'Fallon, 1118 Central Park Dr

_______________

Shelby

Sigel

10/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Michael Church - Sigel, Church Street

MO

Franklin

Gerald

10/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50

Pacific

10/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church - Pacific, 422 W St Louis

Saint Clair

10/19/2020: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus St Clair, 204 South Commercial

Sullivan

10/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cricket Wireless, 316 Park Ridge Road

Union

10/21/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Franklin Baptist Association, 785 Butterfield Drive

10/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., SERVPRO of Franklin County, 2 Truman Ct.

Washington

10/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/19/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/20/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/20/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Public Safety Building, 301 Jefferson

10/21/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/21/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street

10/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/25/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/26/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/27/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/28/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

10/18/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd

10/21/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Hotel, 3800 Hwy 141

10/26/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd.

Cedar Hill

10/29/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cedar Hill Fire District, 1 Lynn Lane

De Soto

10/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 689, 1520 Clarke Street

10/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Journey Community Church, 820 N. Main Stree

Festus

10/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive

10/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive

High Ridge

10/16/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., VFW High Ridge, 2220 Gravois Rd, Suite B

Hillsboro

10/19/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hillsboro Christian Church, 4865 Hwy B

_______________

Lincoln

Troy

10/22/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lincoln County Council on Aging, 1380 Boone St.

_______________

Saint Charles

O Fallon

10/16/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

Saint Charles

10/15/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. 6th Street

10/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ameristar Casino, 1260 S Main

10/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 801 1st Capitol Drive

10/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 801 1st Capitol Drive

Saint Peters

10/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/16/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/16/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

10/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/21/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/22/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/23/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/25/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/26/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/29/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

_______________

Saint Francois

Bonne Terre

10/27/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sonrise Baptist Church, 454 Berry Road

Farmington

10/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd

10/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd

10/20/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd

10/27/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd,

10/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center, 1010 West Columbia Street

_______________

Saint Louis

Ballwin

10/25/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont

10/27/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd

Bridgeton

10/21/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., All Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, 11503 St Charles Rock Rd

Chesterfield

10/15/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/16/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/18/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Incarnate Word Parish, 13416 Olive Blvd.

10/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/19/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/20/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/21/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/22/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/23/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/24/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Chesterfield, 17369 Chesterfield Airport Road

10/25/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/26/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/27/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/28/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/29/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Ellisville

10/27/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pathfinder Church -Cornerstone Building, 15800 Manchester Rd.

Fenton

10/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd

Florissant

10/15/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

10/20/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

10/21/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

10/22/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

10/23/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

10/27/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

10/28/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

10/29/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

10/30/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Kirkwood

10/28/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Kirkwood Community Center, 111 South Geyer

Saint Louis

10/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road

10/15/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Magic House, 516 S Kirkwood Road

10/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eagle Springs Golf Course, 2575 Redman Ave

10/16/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road

10/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/21/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road

10/21/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/22/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn-South County, 6921 S. Lindbergh Blvd,

10/23/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Immacolata Catholic Church, 8900 Clayton Rd

10/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/25/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/26/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave

10/26/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/26/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Edward Jones YMCA, 12521 Marine Ave

10/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/27/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cushman and Wakefield, 622 Emerson Road

10/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/28/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Boulevard- Richmond Heights, 26 The Boulevard

10/29/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/30/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Abbott Ambulance, 2500 Abbott Place

10/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road

10/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Boulevard- Richmond Heights, 26 The Boulevard

10/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eagle Springs Golf Course, 2575 Redman Ave

10/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

Valley Park

10/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Southwest, 5 Lambert Drury Place

10/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Southwest, 5 Lambert Drury Place

10/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Southwest, 5 Lambert Drury Place

10/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Southwest, 5 Lambert Drury Place

Wildwood

10/22/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 17132 Manchester Rd

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

10/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Forest Park, 2111 Sulphur Ave

10/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/16/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/16/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Moto Museum, 3441 Olive St

10/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Forest Park, 2111 Sulphur Ave

10/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/20/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Anheuser-Busch, 1200 Lynch Street

10/21/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/21/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue

10/21/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., HoteLumiere, 901 North 1st Street

10/22/2020: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Hillside Animal Hospital, 5325 Manchester Avenue

10/22/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/23/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/23/2020: 8 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Confluence Academy, 310 N 15th St.

10/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Forest Park, 2111 Sulphur Ave

10/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Simon Recreation Center, 3639 Laclede Avenue

10/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/25/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/26/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anheuser-Busch, 1200 Lynch Street

10/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/29/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis University, 100 North Tucker

10/29/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Sainte Genevieve

10/20/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr

_______________

Warren

Warrenton

10/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 313 E. Main St.

Wright City

10/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Christian Family Church, 17350 Veterans Memorial Parkway

_______________

Washington

Caledonia

10/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope Church, 10359 State Hwy C

About blood donation

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit?RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

###

