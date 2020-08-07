ST. LOUIS — Cedar Hill Fire Protection, Eureka Fire Protection, High Ridge Fire Department and Hillsboro Fire Protection are teaming with the American Red Cross for the second annual Battle of the Badges blood drive to see who can recruit the most eligible donors in their community to donate blood.

Individuals can join the Battle of the Badges blood drive by donating Aug. 19, 20, 21, or 31 at one of four locations. Donors’ blood donations will help decide who wins bragging rights and a trophy. Dates, locations and times are listed below:

Wednesday, Aug. 19 - Hillsboro Fire Protection – Hillsboro Community Civic Ctr., 10349 Hwy 21, Hillsboro, Mo. 63050 – Hours: 2-7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 20 – Eureka Fire Protection, 18765 Old Hwy 66, Pacific, Mo.63069 – Hours: 2-7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21 – Cedar Hill Fire Protection, Big River VFW, 1 Lynn Ln., Cedar Hill, Mo. 63016 – Hours: 2-7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 31 - High Ridge Fire Dept., 2842 High Ridge Blvd., High Ridge, Mo. 63049 – Hours: 2-7 p.m.

Battle of the Badges is a friendly competition to encourage community members to join their local first responders and perform their own heroic act with a blood donation.

“We are extremely grateful to these fire stations for their continued support of the Red Cross Blood Services especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Joe Zydlo, external communications manager, Missouri-Illinois Red Cross Blood Services. “These blood drives will ensure that blood is available and on the shelves when it is needed.”

Though this summer may feel different than summers past, one thing remains constant: The need for blood donations to help save lives. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to give blood to restock the shelves for patients battling disease and facing the unexpected.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the country have stepped up to help by giving blood or platelets with the Red Cross. Blood donations from healthy individuals are just as essential now to meet patient needs, and those who gave this spring may be eligible to help again.

Article continues after sponsor message

As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma, including convalescent plasma, Aug. 1-Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.* Plus, come to give by Aug. 31 and automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm, redeemable through the 2021 season!^

Blood donation safety precautions

To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face-covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

About blood donation

For more information and to make an appointment to donate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device and enter sponsor code: battleofthebadges. Donors of all blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

More like this: