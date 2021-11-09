ALTON - Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. They don’t wear capes or special suits, and their badge of honor is the bandage that shows they gave the gift of life.

The community is invited to become a hometown hero and answer the call of patients in need by donating blood on 11/8/21 from 7:30 AM to 1:30 PM at Marquette Catholic High School.

Donating blood is one of the simplest things a person can do to help save a patient’s life. For the hour it takes to give blood, there could be a whole community of people thankful for another birthday given to their loved one. Please donate in support of local students that were injured in a car accident.

To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and use the sponsor code “MarquetteCatholicHS” call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

