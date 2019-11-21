JERSEYVILLE - Following the Honorable Judge Eric S. Pistorius’ recent decision to retire in December 2020, Donald Schaaf, Jr. of Jerseyville is announcing his candidacy for the Republican nominee to serve as the Resident Circuit Judge of Jersey County, Illinois. Schaaf formally and personally extends his thanks and gratitude to Judge Pistorius for his years of dedication and service to Jersey County, especially its legal system.

Donald is a fourth generation and lifelong resident of Jersey County. He has continuously worked in all his roles and capacities to make Jersey County a better place not only for him, his 2 now adult children, who were raised in and now reside in Jersey County, but for everyone residing in or just visiting Jersey County. After graduating from Jersey Community High School in 1984, Donald attended and graduated in 1988 from the University of Illinois Champaign. He then moved to Chicago where he began working as a law clerk for a Chicago firm, while attending and graduating from John Marshall Law School. After graduating from law school, Schaaf returned to his Jersey County roots to pursue his legal career and serve its constituents. Upon his return to Jersey County he worked as a law clerk for a local attorney, and as a substitute teacher in Jersey Community Unit #100, Carrollton School District #1, and North Greene School District #3.

Donald started his law practice in 1995. Having experienced a variety of health, family, personal and professional issues, Schaaf has developed quite the diversity of being able to objectively and openly understand a wider background of persons coming before and being impacted by the judicial system. Along with personal experiences, Schaaf has continued advancing his education to learn from others’ knowledge and experiences as well. In 2006, he trained and became a certified Guardian Ad Litem so that he could serve as the court’s fair and unbiased investigatory eyes and ears in cases involving children and disabled adults. In 2010, he trained to become a certified Family Law Mediator which has allowed him to work with families with children in the legal system by giving them the chance to obtain a better understanding of their problems while attempting to amicably reach a mediated agreement rather than being subjected to arbitrated dictates.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to his law practice, Schaaf also has officiated high, middle and grade school football, softball, baseball, volleyball, and basketball for over 31 years. Schaaf, along with another local official, brought his officiating experience to help the Jr. Football Panther program since its inception. Schaaf is also the Past President of the Jerseyville Rotary Club, past Rotary District 6460 assistant Governor, past Worshipful Master of Fieldon Masonic Lodge, as well as involved in several other community organizations.

Schaaf notes that throughout his law career, he has impartially, competently, vigorously, and fairly represented his private clientele, while extending that same level of professional representation through his public service to the judicial system as an Assistant State’s Attorney, Guardian ad Litem, Family Law Mediator, Victim Witness Advocate, and Public Defender. If given the opportunity to serve you as the Jersey County Resident Circuit Judge, Schaaf said he will continue educating and preparing himself to ensure the public the best integrated application of the Rule of Law resulting in the strengthened enforcement and disbursement of justice for all who appear before and are affected by our judicial system.

Should you have any questions you may reach Donald at Schaaf4Judge@gmail.com.

More like this: