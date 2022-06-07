ALTON - Donald Holliday has been busy setting high marks in the fine arts, music, and graphic design at Alton High over the past three years. Donald is the Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Remarkable Redbird Of The Month.

Donald was part of and also designed the Marching 100 show shirts this past school year and also did the same for the Alton indoor drum line. The Alton indoor drum line recently came back to performing and Donald performed in Below Zero, a show with 9 drummers and 10 other percussion-playing students. Donald's hope for his senior year is to continue to grow this group with the hope of donations and other funding being able to cover the costs of student uniforms.

Donald has also been an integral member of the graphic design club and joined Calliope, a literary and visual arts magazine where he was the secretary of the publication. He was responsible for finding artists to show their talents in the magazine and also got sponsorships from two local businesses and also the Alton Fire Department to support the publication. Donald also designed the Calliope logo and shirt.

He has also done T-shirt design for local businesses who saw his design online and sought him out personally to do design for their businesses.

Donald is a member of Pathways to Manhood and was recently selected to travel to Washington D.C., for a group event that was sponsored by the Alton Chapter of 100 Black Men of America. He has also rang bells at Walgreens for fund raising during the Christmas season and shared his warmer packs with his fellow students who were not as prepared as he was for the cold weather. Donald feels as though he can push through any situation and find a way to get through it without causing any consequences for anyone else.

Donald plans to take his GPA of over 4.0 into his senior year in the fall and plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College upon graduation from Alton High next year. He wishes to get a license for tattooing. Donald wishes to continue his education at the University of Missouri-Columbia or Southern Illinois University at Carbondale to study Architecture. He also wishes to focus on music and translation in order to bring clientele from Spanish-speaking countries to the Riverbend area to improve diversity in that area.

Donald also wishes to thank Ms. Dorothy Mosby from Alton High for her nomination of him for this award and also for her guidance to him over the past three years as well as for his upcoming year as a senior.

