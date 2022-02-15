Listen to the story

Our Love Story:

The Couple: Donald and Doris Ferguson from Jerseyville

Date Met/Started Dating: August 20, 2011

Briefly Describe First Date: We went to Wild Country.

Date Married: December 30, 2011

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Playing Pokémon go and spending time with our kids and family.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communication and listening to each other.