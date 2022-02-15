Donald & Doris's Love Story
February 15, 2022 10:08 AM February 15, 2022 10:11 AM
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Donald and Doris Ferguson from Jerseyville
Date Met/Started Dating: August 20, 2011
Briefly Describe First Date: We went to Wild Country.
Date Married: December 30, 2011
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Playing Pokémon go and spending time with our kids and family.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communication and listening to each other.