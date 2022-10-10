ALTON - To shed light on domestic violence and remember the victims and their families, Alton Memorial Hospital is serving as host for a special memorial service from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the AMH Healing Garden.

Since the event has not been held since 2019 due to COVID, a total of 14 victims from Madison County who have died in domestic violence-related circumstances since that time will be remembered. Since 1996, there have been more than 100 victims of abuse who have died in Madison County.

Because of the prevalence of domestic violence, Alton Memorial Hospital in 2002 began screening for domestic violence everyone 12 and older who was being assessed in the hospital. Trained staff members confidentially ask these patients if they feel safe at home or have experienced mental, physical or sexual abuse.

Alton Memorial supports a coordinated domestic violence committee that includes members from the hospital staff, Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River, Oasis Women’s Center and the Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council.

On display at the event will be the Madison County Clothesline Exhibit from the Oasis Women’s Center, created by women and children who have suffered from domestic violence. There will also be resource tables with representatives from the Madison County Child Advocacy Center; Refuge; the Zonta Club of Alton/Wood River; Alton YWCA; Call for Help Sexual Assault Victims’ Care Unit; Riverbend Family Ministries; Amare; and Oasis Women’s Center.

If you are a victim of domestic violence and need help, call 618-465-1978.

