ST. LOUIS – Dogtown Pizza is proud to announce a local collaboration with Steve's Hot Dogs & Burgers on a new hot dog called the Dogtown Pizza 4 Meat Dog - a smoked Nathan's dog topped with pepperoni, diced ham, bacon, pizza sauce, and pizza cheese. This item will be available for carryout and patio dining at Steve's Hot Dogs & Burgers from June 7 to June 21, 2020. Customers can also place orders online at www.steveshotdogsstl.com.

“We're constantly coming up with new ideas that change the way our customers get to enjoy our ingredients,” said Rick Schaper, co-owner of Dogtown Pizza. “Dogtown Pizza is incredibly grateful for partnerships with local businesses like Steve’s Hot Dogs & Burgers who can make the Dogtown Pizza 4 Meat Dog a reality.”

In 2015, Rick Schaper and Steve Ewing, owner of Steve's Hot Dogs & Burgers, also collaborated on a hot dog that included Dogtown Pizza’s hot chicken wing chicken and hot sauce.

“We're very lucky to be a part of such a tight-knit community of restaurant and food professionals in St. Louis,” said Ewing. “We're especially happy to be on our second collaboration with Dogtown Pizza. People still ask us to make the first one all the time. We know that folks are going to have the same reaction to the 4 Meat Dog.”

Steve's Hot Dogs & Burgers reopened their doors just weeks before COVID-19. With newfound stability and support from the community, they decided to give back to their customers who are enduring layoffs and illness. Their new program (#FeedThePeople) has been able to feed more than 800 people so far.

Partnered together, Dogtown Pizza and Steve's Hot Dogs & Burgers are continuing to feed first responders, medical professionals, and people in need on a no-questions-asked basis. In order to fund this program, they will allocate $1 from every Dogtown Pizza 4 Meat Dog toward feeding the community.

Dogtown Pizza is also delivering their frozen pizzas to multiple firehouses throughout the St. Louis community to further support first responders.

ABOUT DOGTOWN PIZZA

Rick and Meredith Schaper launched Dogtown Pizza out of their home kitchen in October 2006. Today, Dogtown Pizza turns out nearly 85,000 pizzas per month, which can be found at grocers large and small, big name chains, and small specialty stores.

For more information, please visit Dogtown Pizza online at www.dogtownpizza.com.

