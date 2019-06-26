MARYVILLE - The American Cancer Society hosted their annual Bark For Life event Drost Park in Maryville on Saturday. Despite pouring rain and a little bit of thunder and lightning, American Cancer Society supporters, community members, and dog owners filled the park pavilion in support.

The annual event strives to showcase the unique bond between people and their dogs. One of the most special things about the event being cancer survivors sharing their stories of how their furry friends stuck by them and gave them joy through times of struggle. Through all of the fun that took place at the event, it also served as an opportunity to educate on cancer, prevention, and to raise awareness.

Attendees got to participate in all the activities, contests, and enjoy snacks for a $15 donation to the American Cancer Society. The donations also gave participants the chance to enter their dogs into the ‘puppy pageant’ held during the event. Dogs showcased their talents through a variety of categories. Rewards were given for best costume, best talent, and more. Everyone who participated also got to take home a goodie bag full of treats and toys for their dogs.

Bark For Life is one of the many events hosted across the country every year in support of the American Cancer Society. Locally, these events are benefiting the Maryville chapter of the American Cancer Society and the local Relay For Life Collinsville, Maryville, Troy group. American Cancer Society is always welcoming volunteers and individuals hoping to further participate in supporting the cause, whether that be attending events or making donations. For more information and to keep up with any upcoming events being put on locally, follow along on their facebook page https://www.facebook.com/rflcmt/ and website http://www.relayforlife.org/cmtil

