EDWARDSVILLE - 2022 marks the 5th consecutive year Doc’s Smokehouse & Catering has passed the test by being named as one of the “Best of the Best Barbecue Restaurants in America" by the Barbecue News Magazine.

The Barbecue News Magazine, the world’s no.1 publication dedicated to all things BBQ, released its updated guide to "Best of the Best Barbecue Restaurants in America” for the month of October. Doc’s Smokehouse & Catering is one of 17 on the October 2022 list and one of only three restaurants named for the entire state of Illinois. The "Best of the Best" guide has currently awarded this honor to only 17 barbecue restaurants across America in the past year.

To be eligible for this "Best of the Best" list a restaurant must be taste-tested, without notice or announcement, by an affiliate of the Barbecue News Magazine. The honor is for a one-year period, at which time the restaurant is re-tested in the same manner to see if they make the grade for the following year.

The "Best of the Best" is a privilege and an honor for Doc’s Smokehouse & Catering owner, the employees, as well as the state of Illinois.

Taste for yourself by visiting Doc’s Smokehouse & Catering, 6108 Shoger Drive, Suite D, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025, Phone 618-656-6060 or visit their website, https://docssmokehouse.com.

