JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville will soon welcome a new dance studio to downtown Jerseyville. DK Dance will begin classes at 301 N. State Street in August 2020. They will hold an open house for interested students on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 1-4 p.m.

DK Dance is owned by Darci Ward, who has been running successful dance studios for 15 years, serving the Greater St. Louis area. Ward opened her first studio in Florissant, Missouri in 2006. Her Florissant, MO., studio serves over 400 students and offers three different tracks for students, depending on their age and level of commitment. This includes a competitive dance team that consistently places at national competitions.

Ward opened a DK Dance location in Alton in 2017 with the same commitment to excellence as her Florissant studio. She explained, “I think our commitment to continuing education for our entire staff sets us apart. We invest hundreds of hours in continuing education on dance techniques, teaching approaches, business models, child development, and leadership training. We also have instructors who are certified in autism movement therapy, focuses on motor skills and socialization which help kids to relax and become more comfortable throughout their day.”

Ward’s dedication and commitment to continually improving her curriculum for her students show in the way she runs her studios. She continued, “We run our classes slightly differently to some. We have a structured curriculum that allows us to have very efficient classes that drive excitement and results. Our students have fun while seeing measurable progression – and that is so rewarding for everyone involved. ”

But Ward’s care for her students goes beyond dance. Her staff is CPR and first aid certified. They also receive background checks and are certified in safety, health, and wellness. Further, her studios are an affiliate of the “More Than Just Great Dancing” network of dance studios, which is a commitment to providing more than excellent dance instruction. “We want our dancers to go beyond technique to develop important life skills, learn to be respectful, confident and conscientious young people who share their gifts and talents with the community,” she explained.

Darci Ward does her best to lead by example, both inside and out of the studio.

“Giving back to my community is really important to me. Even when the studio has not had a presence in Jerseyville, we have donated to many causes for kids in our area. I grew up here in Jerseyville, and I know that it is a special place. This is where I live, where I went to school as a child, and where my family resides. I am thrilled to bring our studio to Jerseyville – it feels great to be home.”

Darci Ward has been dancing since the age of three and teaching for over 20 years. She has a Bachelor’s in business administration with a concentration in Marketing and Dance. She also holds an MBA. She is CEO and President of DK Dance Productions and is a speaker at national events within the dance industry. Further information can be found at www.dkdancepro.com .

