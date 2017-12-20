GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is offering a lifeguard training course (PHED-144 A1) from 12:10-6 p.m. on Sundays, from Jan. 28 to March 11.

Students who successfully complete the course will earn an American Red Cross Lifeguard Training certificate.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“Lewis and Clark is always looking for lifeguards,” said Swim Class Coordinator Kathy Conlee.

Article continues after sponsor message

Participants must be 15 years old and able to swim 300 yards and tread water for two minutes to enroll. Those turning 15 during the course are eligible.

“This offering is for new lifeguards,” Conlee said. “Not only will students get a jump on the rush to be certified before summer, but they will also be able to apply at any indoor pool for year-round work.”

To enroll, call (618) 468-2222 or email enroll@lc.edu.

More like this:

Godfrey Officials Warn Homeowners About Unauthorized Solicitors
3 days ago
SIUE Building Futures’ Program Gives Veterinarian Hopeful First Step
Sep 16, 2025
Welcome Event Draws LC Students Back to Godfrey Campus Ahead of First Day
Aug 21, 2025
American Sign Language Courses Return to Lewis and Clark This Fall
May 13, 2025
L&C Criminal Justice Debuts Course: ‘Understanding Serial Killers’
May 24, 2025

 