GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is offering a lifeguard training course (PHED-144 A1) from 12:10-6 p.m. on Sundays, from Jan. 28 to March 11.

Students who successfully complete the course will earn an American Red Cross Lifeguard Training certificate.

“Lewis and Clark is always looking for lifeguards,” said Swim Class Coordinator Kathy Conlee.

Participants must be 15 years old and able to swim 300 yards and tread water for two minutes to enroll. Those turning 15 during the course are eligible.

“This offering is for new lifeguards,” Conlee said. “Not only will students get a jump on the rush to be certified before summer, but they will also be able to apply at any indoor pool for year-round work.”

To enroll, call (618) 468-2222 or email enroll@lc.edu.

