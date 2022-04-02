Disturbance Report Ends Peacefully With Law Enforcement Help
April 2, 2022 6:15 PM April 2, 2022 5:39 PM
COTTAGE HILLS - Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Harvel Court in Cottage Hills on Saturday.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said proper precautions were taken in this case, but after considerable discussion, it ended peacefully.
There was not a report of any arrest yet in the case and everyone was reported safe.