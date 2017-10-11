District Seven recognizes students with Do The Right Thing Award
EDWARDSVILLE - Tons of proud parents filled Woodland Elementary Tuesday night as Assistant Superintendent Dr. Nancy Spina announced the student recipients of the Do the Right Thing Award at the District Seven school board meeting.
"District Seven is an outstanding school district because of families like yours," Spina said to the students. "Tonight I have the privilege and honor to stand here and recognize many of our students who do the right thing, even when no one is looking."
The board also recognized the student's parents for helping to instill what is right in today's kids.
"We're always very pleased have student's and their families attend meetings and recognize them for the quality student's they are and the wonderful things they bring to the district," Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre said. "It's always a good night when we have kids and their families here."
Each student recognized was nominated by a teacher, his/her principal or another staff member because of an act of kindness that was observed somewhere in school. The program regularly recognizes students who emphasize good judgment in a variety of situations.
Students recognized:
Goshen Elementary: Madison McLeland, Mason McLeland, Reagan Farris and Kenley Stowe
Hamel Elementary: Gavin LaCuesta, Jessica Sever and Aubrey Hines
Worden Elementary: Kendra Englar, Caden Hamilton and Laura Gusewelle
Glen Carbon Elementary: Hayden Hoelscher, Kei Blake and Kennedy Downs
Nelson Elementary: Max Maloney, Ester Steele, Allison Huang
Leclaire Elementary: Nolan McKinney, Bowen Volling and Marleena Anderson
Midway Elementary: Marek Neese, Parker Curry and Sean Ogden
Woodland Elementary: Knox Verbais, Darwin Chimaren and Paris Appleby
Cassens Elementary: Brooklyn Elliot, Sally Schapman, Shreyas Medikonda and Zack Kennett
Columbus Elementary: Gwen Harkey, Chase Wulfing and Mariae Jone
Liberty Middle School: Alayna Ahlers, Vyla Hupp, Paige Bryne and Rebecca Thomas
Lincoln Middle School: Grace Kirkpatrick, Emma Patrick, Rachel Heflin, George Windaue and Blake Freitag
Edwardsville High School: James Scott, Landon Vuagniaux, Emily Leanne Anderson, Destiny Hope, Tyrone Jones and Brittany Jett
