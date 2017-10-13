EDWARDSVILLE - District Seven Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre recognized Edwardsville High School at Tuesday night's school board meeting at Woodland Elementary.

"I wanted to commend Edwardsville High School on the conclusion of a wonderful homecoming week," Dr. Andre said. "Lots and lots of activities at the school for all of last week as well as over the weekend."

Dr. Andre noted the Student Council sponsor Melissa Beck and all the help provided with the success of the week, as well as student council president.

"I'd also like to recognize Student Council President Michael Taplin, who did a very nice job of managing a very busy week," Dr. Andre said. "His leadership with his peers really showed. I happen to see him at the coronation, it was impressive watching that young man be able to address thousands of people in that gym, and the grace and dignity with which he handled his responsibility."

A representative from Stifel Nicolaus was also in attendance at Tuesday's meeting to provide a presentation discussing the proposed bond refunding.

The presentation briefly reviewed the districts outstanding debt, the corresponding bond interest levee and how refinancing would impact both. The two main objectives with the refinancing are to achieve savings and managing the tax rate.

The board also voted unanimously to take action expelling, for two years, a high school student who assaulted two other classmates in the commons in September.

The next school board meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, October 23, at Woodland Elementary.

