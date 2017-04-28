Good Employee Recognition

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville School District Board of Education 7 and administration recognized employees for their outstanding efforts with Good Employee Recognition awards at this week's board meeting.

Edwardsville Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre and the others on the board and in administration extended congratulations to those District 7 employees who were saluted.

Each employee was nominated by an administrator because of their outstanding effort, willingness, and dedication to students and the entire District 7 community. Employees are given this special recognition as an acknowledgment for their contributions in making District 7 the district of choice.

The honorees were as follows: Marvin Battle, Ann Caton, Nicole Heap, Carmen Knight, Terry Menz, Kate Motley, Emily Ottwein, Chelsey Richter, Julia Tyler, Victoria Voumard from Edwardsville High School; Gardner Holland, Megan Wedekind, Kevin Korte, Jeff Lattimore from Lincoln Middle School; AJ Ciccarelli, Mary Hughes, Shanna Combes, Laura Stroh from Liberty Middle School; Jessica Mosley from Worden Elementary; Deb Turner, Katie McLeod, Rob Campbell from Woodland Elementary; Donna Gray, Ana Goss, Melanie Houberg from Cassens Elementary; Julie Luitjohan, Susan Hedge, Heather Hellmann, Alicia Carrico, Rob Canada, Cindy Mickle from Columbus Elementary; Kayla Magruder, Leslie Ellis, Alan Kolesa from Glen Carbon Elementary; Aimee Folmer from Hamel Elementary; Nicole Mathews, Paula Edgar from Midway Elementary; Lynley Harrison, Melissa Pickering, Karitta Jett from LeClaire Elementary; Cindy Haar, Tamara Johnson, John Cox from Nelson Elementary; Karla Brinkman, Karen McDonald, Cari Wencewicz from Goshen Elementary.