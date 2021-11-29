EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 partnered with Village of Glen Carbon employees to hold a Day of Giving to benefit the Glen-Ed Food Pantry.

District #7 and Village of Glen Carbon employees contributed a combined $1,760 to the cause, all going to one of the community’s most vital non-profits which serves the district’s students and families.

“District #7 is grateful for all that the Glen-Ed Pantry does for this community and we wanted to show our support for the important work they do through our Day of Giving campaign,” said Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton. “We are also glad we could partner with the Village of Glen Carbon to have an even broader reach on our community.”

Shelton and Glen Carbon Mayor Bob Marcus presented Glen-Ed Pantry’s Jane Ahasay with the donations.