COLLINSVILLE - Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) officials Saturday announced the arrest of District 11 (Collinsville) Trooper Nolan Morgan, 40, of Greenville, on possession and manufacture of a controlled substance charges.

On Thursday, July 2, 2020, ISP DII Investigators immediately initiated an investigation into Morgan after receiving internal information that Morgan was allegedly involved in the possession and manufacturing of drugs at his residence.

ISP DII investigators conducted multiple witness interviews and conducted a search of Morgan’s place of residence, where they gathered evidence, including approximately 259 grams of psilocybin mushrooms packaged for delivery, to support an arrest. On Friday, July 3, 2020, Morgan was arrested by ISP DII investigators at District 11 Headquarters in Collinsville.

Morgan has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver and Manufacture of a Controlled Substance, psilocybin mushrooms (both Class X Felony charges). Morgan’s bond was set at $150,000 (10 percent applies) by the Honorable Judge Christopher Bower.

Morgan is being held at the Bond County Jail awaiting his next court appearance. Morgan was assigned to District 11 Patrol in Collinsville after graduating the Illinois State Police Academy in June of 2018. Morgan has been relieved of his police duties, and the investigation is ongoing by DII. No further information is available at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



