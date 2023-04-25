WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River senior Aidan Loffleman loves running, it's as simple as that. He's pretty good at it too.

"I’ve been running since 6th grade and I’ve always loved that no matter what level you are at there is always an achievable goal in front of you," he said.

For his dedication and love of the sport, Aidan is a Midwest Members Credit Union Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

"My main goal is to get as strong as I can this year because I'm running in college," Aidan said.

He will be attending Seattle University where he plans on majoring in either Biochemistry, Kineisology or some sort of Sports Science.

Aidan says he wants to stay involved with the running community because he loves it.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"That way when my running career comes to an end I can still help people achieve their running goals through coaching or whatever help they may need," he said.

His running career is far from over, and he's leaving a mark his senior season.

In his home meet, the EAWR Relays back on April 8th, Aidan won the mile with a time of 4:54.16 and the two-mile clocking in at 10:19.97.

Just yesterday at the Madison County Small Schools meet at Civic Memorial High School, Aidan won the two mile again with a time of 10:23.91. He placed third in the mile at 4:55.92.

He thanks head coach Russ Colona for helping him out along his running journey.

"He's taught me everything I know," Aidan said about his coach.

More like this: