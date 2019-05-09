COLLINSVILLE - Senior Roland Prenzler was on top of his game in Wednesday’s Southwestern Conference Meet, blazing home to first places in both the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs. Prenzler scorched to a time of 4:23.20 in the 1,600 and won the 3,200 with a time of 9:58.64 in a very difficult double.

Edwardsville’s distance runners carried most of the scoring load as the Tigers finished second in the Southwestern Conference boys track meet Wednesday afternoon at Collinsville’s Kahok Stadium.

The Tigers scored 137.5 points, finishing second behind East St. Louis, who had 145.5 points. O’Fallon was third with 130.5 points, and the host Kahoks ended up in fourth with 82 points.

Max Hartmann was third in the 1,600 with a time of 4:34.46, and Zach Walters was second in the 3,200 with a time of 10:08.62. Jack Pifer was third in the 800 meters, coming in at 2:01.28. In the 110-meter hurdles, Xavier McKenney was seventh, with a time of 16.17 seconds, while in the 300-meter hurdles, Daniel Powell was fourth, coming in at 39.70 seconds, and Brennen Tolle was seventh at 41.68 seconds.

In the relays, the 4x100-meter team of Kenyon Johnson, Tolle, Powell, and Brandon Battle came in third at 42.80 seconds, the 4x200-meter relay team of Carson Bateman, Josh Reed, Jackson Borden, and Kenneth Bond was sixth at 1:36 flat, The 4x400-meter team of Battle, Powell, Tolle, and Bateman came in fourth at 3:29.25, and the 4x800-meter team of Pifer, Drew Stover, Alexander Valdez, and Colton O’Brien came in second at 8:24.30.

In the field events, Lavontas Hairston and Jordan Brooks finished fifth and sixth in the high jump, with heights of 5’ 10” and 5’ 8” respectively, Vincent Boyen tied for fifth in the pole vault at a height of 11 feet even, Johnson set a new school record in winning the long jump, going 23’ 8”, with Bond coming in eighth with a distance of 19’ 6.25”. Johnson also won the triple jump with a leap of 45’ 8.5”, with Jordan Brooks coming in seventh at a distance of 40’ 5”, Jacob Morrissey and George Rasmussen were second and third in the shot, with tosses of 49’ 7” and 46’ 7” respectively, and Reed Kaburick finished third in the discus throw, with a throw of 140 feet even, and Morrisey was fifth with a distance of 128’ 8”.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

