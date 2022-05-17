ST. LOUIS — Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures will whisk families away on an immersive getaway chock-full of magical participatory moments.

Featuring new and classic tales, this multi-generational experience visits Chaifetz Arena, September 23 - 25.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today, May 17, to get the best seats available before tickets go on sale to the general public on May 24. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Hit the road with Mickey Mouse and his pals for a high-octane ride in Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures. Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and guests of all ages embark on an interactive and memory-rich adventure to iconic Disney destinations.

See the world from the rooftops of London with Mary Poppins and Jack and his band of dancing lamplighters. Travel to the sun-soaked Motunui and help Moana restore the heart of Te Fiti. Set off on a safari and snap unforgettable photos of wild cheetahs and monkeys when guests traverse through the Pride Lands with Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa. Discover a whole new world and be swept up in Aladdin’s princely parade filled with spectacular stunts, magical moments with Genie, and a brand-new song from Jasmine that will render the audience “Speechless.”

Mosey on over to a larger-than-life comedic carnival and team up with Woody and Bo Peep as they search for their new friend Forky. Fans will hit a high note with Mickey and pals while singing along to beloved Disney tunes as they welcome Merida, Belle, Ariel, Mulan, and Tiana to the ice. Families should be prepared for a getaway jam-packed with unexpected hijinks and surprise, up-close character interaction as Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures makes a pitstop right in St. Louis!

Event Location: Chaifetz Arena, 1 South Compton Avenue, St. Louis, 63103

Article continues after sponsor message

Dates and Times of Performances:

Friday, September 23 at 7 PM

Saturday, September 24 at 11 AM 3 PM 7 PM

Sunday, September 25 at 11 AM 3 PM

For ticket prices and to purchase tickets visit www.disneyonice.com

*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

For more info about Disney On Ice, follow Disney On Ice's social media channels: Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. Subscribe to the Disney On Ice YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/DisneyOnIce

More like this: