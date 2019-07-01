ALTON - Considerable chatter has been ongoing in Alton with a question about whether or not the 2019 line of 39.01 feet will be painted on the Ardent Mills white wall and what color.

The 1993 Flood marking of 42.7 feet is shown with a red line on the wall and the 1973 high crest of 36.89 feet is also on the wall with a black line.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said because of all the massive cleanup, the City of Alton has not been able to converse with Ardent Mills about doing a new line for the 2019 flood, but he says those talks will likely take place in the near future.

“We have been so busy with the cleanup we haven’t been able to talk with them yet,” Walker said.

Asked what color this year would be, Walker said “blue” would be the likely color because of the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup championship and keeping with the red, white and blue theme of colors with white as the backdrop.

