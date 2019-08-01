EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce a day trip to Eckert’s and The Weingarten on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Start the trip with a tractor ride tour of the Eckert’s Belleville Farm, get access to the apple fields for a unique apple picking experience and then relax and enjoy sample tastings of Eckert’s featured wines.

Lunch is down-home style at the Eckert’s Country Restaurant. Finish the day just down the road at The Weingarten and enjoy the beautiful countryside while taste testing 5 samples of your choice.

Article continues after sponsor message

Local beers and signature wines are served in their open-air bar. Cost is $80/person and includes transportation, Eckert’s tour and apple picking, both wine tastings and lunch. Trip transportation is by motor coach with a limited number of seats.

Discovery Day Trips are sponsored by the Edwardsville Township.

For more information, stop by the Community Center, call (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org. Sign-up begins on 8/1/2019.

More like this: