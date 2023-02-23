GODFREY - The Nature Institute (TNI) is claiming 41 years of exploration! Discovery Day Camp, which started in 1982 with Aune Nelson as its catalyst, offers a premier nature camp experience for children in the Riverbend area.

Children hike the trails, play in the creek, and search for native plants and animals.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

This year, TNI is making camp better than ever with more spots for our most popular age groups, a return of the long night, and a camp-out option for middle schoolers.

More like this:

Nearly 100 Students Showcase Talent At Edwardsville Orchestra Camp
Jun 30, 2025
Greater Glory Christian Academy Combines Bible Studies with Fun at Weekly Summer Camp
Jun 24, 2025
Alton Parks and Recreation Department Offers Summer Day Camp
May 28, 2025
OSF Saint Anthony's To Sponsor First-Ever Summer Camp For Seventh and Eighth Graders To Explore Health Careers
Jun 2, 2025
Edwardsville Girl Scouts Camp to Open New Cabins and Trail with "Cocktails at Camp" Event
May 6, 2025

 