EAST ALTON – Explore the key elements that determine what makes a river great at the March Neighbor Nights event presented by Media Specialist Jen Young.

This month, Neighbor Nights is a collaboration between the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm) and Green Drinks Kankakee Meet-Up group. Green Drinks is an International organization consisting of local groups who meet monthly to network and discuss sustainable and environmental topics.

The presentation will take place on March 15 starting at 6:30 pm. It will be streamed over Zoom as well as in-person at BrickStone Brewery in Bourbonnais, IL.

“The presentation will highlight some of the interesting animals and plants found in the river,” said Young, who recently transitioned from her role as an environmental educator with NGRREC to a media specialist role. “It will also discuss some of the Field Station’s green infrastructure and updates on the current research being conducted by our scientists.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Neighbor Nights is a monthly community event hosted by NGRREC at Lewis and Clark Community College and takes place on the third Tuesday of every month.

Those interested in joining virtually can register online at https://conta.cc/3C5bhXl. The Zoom link will be sent via email before the event.

For more information visit www.ngrrec.org or contact Young at jenryoung@lc.edu or (618) 468-2785.

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC)

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities. To learn more about NGRREC, visit www.ngrrec.org.

More like this: