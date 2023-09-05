GODFREY – L&C is inviting the public to celebrate this year’s garden show, “Discover the Monticello Sculpture Gardens,” at an upcoming Garden Festival, from 5:30-8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14.

The festival is a free event and includes food, activities, live music, and fun for the whole family.

“We want our community to view the Monticello Sculpture Gardens as a place to bring the family to enjoy art and nature,” said Garden Designer and Horticulturist Katie Piper. “This festival celebrates that and hopefully draws some new people to the gardens who have not had the chance to see the other wonderful things L&C offers outside of the classroom.”

Make sure to grab a map and take a stroll across campus to discover eight beautiful themed garden locations and 14 unique bronze sculptures, which are permanent fixtures on the Godfrey Campus.

L&C’s College for Life students will serve Icy Joes (from Bunkhouse Joe Coffee) from their Coffee for Life stand. Student groups will lead a garden activity where guests can take home their creations.

Local band Soulshine Groove, comprised of several L&C team members, will play, with plenty of space for guests to lounge and enjoy the music with lawn games nearby. Rudy’s Flower Truck will offer stems to festivalgoers.

Visitors can commemorate their visit by stopping at a photo booth in the #nofilter-themed Living Wall garden outside the Hatheway Cultural Center. A caricature artist will also offer fun portraits for guests to take home.

Don’t forget to post your photos to social media and tag us @lewisandclarkcc, #gardenshow.

Coming on the heels of the successful launch of Lewis and Clark’s newly refreshed brand this past winter, the Monticello Sculpture Gardens’ 11th annual curated summer garden show is dedicated to “discovering” all the gardens have to offer.

“More than 20 years ago, Lewis and Clark Community College started re-imagining the landscape of the Godfrey Campus,” said Ethan Braasch, Manager of Sustainability and Campus Environment. “We asked, ‘How can we take this campus from nice landscaping to a horticultural showpiece?’ That started a journey that led to the founding of the summer garden show and an event to showcase it. It was all part of the effort to become a botanical garden, and our donors fully supported the idea, especially Joan and Charles Sheppard and the Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees. We can’t thank them enough for their deep investments in the Monticello Sculpture Garden,”

To learn more about the Monticello Sculpture Gardens or the 2023 Summer Garden Show, visit https://www.lc.edu/community-visitors/campus-attractions/monticello-sculpture-gardens/index.html.

