EAST ALTON –Mississippi River Network (MRN) Policy Director Maisah Khan will be the featured presenter at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s upcoming hybrid Neighbor Nights event, June 21.

“The Mississippi River provides us with so many gifts: drinking water, healthy habitats, cultural connections and more,” Khan said. “As a community member, you may already take small actions each day to protect the river. Learn how federal policy actions are taking place to support the river at a national level.”

Khan will discuss new policies and initiatives that are already underway to increase investments in clean water, healthy habitats and nature-based solutions to flooding. She will also share more information about the Mississippi River Network and the 1 Mississippi River Citizen program.

June’s Neighbor Night event will be held over Zoom as well as in person. The Field Station, located at 1 Confluence Way in East Alton will open at 6 p.m. for in-person guests with a tour starting at 6:15 p.m. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. for both virtual and in-person participants.

Participants wanting to join remotely will need to register at https://conta.cc/39jk6ma. All registrants will receive a Zoom link before the event.

“By attending this Neighbor Nights event, the public can take a front row seat to learning about new actions and initiatives taking place to help protect America’s Greatest River,” said Director of Environmental Education Sarah Fisher. “At a time when the health of our rivers is of critical importance to the sustainability of our cities and towns, it is important for us as River Citizens to understand the complexities surrounding our shared waterway.”

Neighbor Nights is a monthly community event hosted by the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm) a division of Lewis and Clark Community College. It takes place on the third Tuesday of every month.

For more information visit www.ngrrec.org or contact Fisher at saafisher@lc.edu or (618) 468-2783.

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?)

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities. To learn more about NGRREC, visit www.ngrrec.org.

