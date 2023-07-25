GODFREY – Coming on the heels of a successful launch of Lewis and Clark Community College’s newly refreshed brand this past winter, the Monticello Sculpture Gardens’ 11th annual curated summer garden show is dedicated to “discovering” all the gardens have to offer.

Aptly named, Discover Monticello Sculpture Gardens presents the opportunity for the campus community and visitors alike to reintroduce themselves to the college and get to know the Godfrey Campus in its role as a destination botanical garden.

This year’s show is taking the gardens to new heights, honoring the historic campus of Monticello College through the Victorian gardens in Fountain Court to highlighting Lewis and Clark’s rich color palette – comprising Trailblazer blue, white, grey and black, along with the addition of a yellow/orange called Sunglow – throughout the popular Rivers of Color garden.

“Always a fan-favorite, the Living Wall garden is embracing its role as a popular selfie spot as our #nofilter pocket garden this year,” said Garden Designer and Horticulturist Katie Piper. “The garden holds three varieties of begonias in eye-popping colors, enhanced by beautiful white caladium and show-stopping spillers. Don’t forget to post your photos to social media and tag us @lewisandclarkcc, #gardenshow.”

Other attractions this year include a stunning cut-flower garden in the Bosque, and College for Life’s edible garden, which is moving from The Bosque to Fobes Circle this year.

“At Wade Circle, a perennial garden showcases native plantings to highlight the college’s efforts in sustainable horticulture and responsible gardening,” said Ethan Braasch, Manager of Sustainability and Campus Environment.

Interested in visiting the gardens? Half-mile guided walking tours are available by request on weekdays (9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Monday – Friday when the campus is open), and self-guided tours are welcome anytime. The show is currently open and in peak season! Please email ebraasch@lc.edu for to request a tour.

To learn more about the Monticello Sculpture Gardens or the 2023 Summer Garden show, visit www.lc.edu/gardens.

