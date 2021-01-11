ALTON- On the hunt for some winter comfort food? Then look no further than Alton Restaurant Week which kicks off 10 days of delicious dining adventures Jan. 15 through Jan. 24.

Enjoy secret-recipe fried chicken, mouth wateringly tender pepperloin steaks, whiskey steak burgers, juicy pork steaks, filet mignons, pasta, pizza, barbeque and more delectable delights from the 22 participating locally owned and operated restaurants located in Alton, East Alton, Godfrey, and Grafton. Diners also have the opportunity to sample signature beers from two of the area’s craft breweries, Old Bakery Beer Co., and Grafton Winery and Brewhaus. During Restaurant Week diners can expect fixed price meals with lunch at $12 and dinners for $30 or 2 for $30. There are no passes to buy, and no cards to punch. Everyone is encouraged to simply bring their appetites to participating restaurants.

Menus and details on the event can be found at www.AltonRestaurantWeek.com.

“Supporting our locally owned and operated restaurants is more important than ever,” said Cory Jobe, President and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “We encourage everyone who can to order lunch and dinner specials from the great participating restaurants and explore the wonderful culinary destinations we have in the Great Rivers & Routes region.”

The list of participating restaurants continues to expand each year. New to this year’s Restaurant Week is Chubby’s in downtown Alton. Returning favorites included in the extensive Restaurant Week menu of participants are: Airliner Bar & Grill, Alton Sports Tap, Applebee’s Grill & Bar, Bakers & Hale, Bluff City Grill, Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, Brown Bag Bistro, Carver’s Southern Style BBQ, Castelli’s at 255, Decaro’s, Gentelin’s on Broadway, Great Rivers Tap & Grill at Best Western Premier Alton St. Louis, Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, J.J. Thermo’s, Johnson’s Corner, Old Bakery Beer Co., Olga’s Kitchen, Roper’s Regal Beagle, Santino’s Steak & Pasta House, State Street Market, and Tony’s Steakhouse & Bar. With great deals and menus, Alton Restaurant Week is an opportunity for locals and visitors throughout the region to try a new restaurant or visit one of their favorites to show their support.

“Restaurant Week really is an opportunity for our local, family-owned restaurants to shine,” Jobe points out. “Each restaurant taking part has worked hard to put together a menu showcasing their specialties while also providing diners with a distinct culinary experience. No one will be disappointed. It’s also an opportunity for diners to become a #CarryoutChamp. Take photos of your Restaurant Week order and post it to social media with the hashtag. It’s another way to highlight the great restaurants in our region and let them know how much we all appreciate them.”

Again this year, diners who visit a participating restaurant can receive a free souvenir glass. The glass features the legendary Piasa Bird. New this year, glasses will be distributed by participating restaurants while quantities last. When placing a Restaurant Week order, please request the souvenir glass.

The event has been made possible with the help of the following sponsors: Fritz Distributing and Liberty Bank.

For more information or to view menus offered by the participating restaurants, go to www.AltonRestaurantWeek.com or call the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau at 1-800-258-6645.

