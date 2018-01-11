I would like to share a story to warm hearts during this cold weather. I am a disabled Army veteran, student, and most importantly, a single father of eight children. On November 29th my home burned down.

I reached out to friends and family for help and through them I found a network I never knew existed. These people found a place for me and my children to stay. They helped me with my school books, and clothes for myself and children. They provided meals while we were getting settled into our temporary living situation and assisted with housing placement. On December 21st, my children and I were happy to move into a new home. If that wasn’t enough of a Christmas miracle, furniture and basic household items were provided and people donated present to help provide my children with a wonderful Christmas.

Everyone always says the military is like a family, and it couldn’t be truer in my case. In my time of need the veteran community reached out and embraced me and my children. Thank you to everyone that helped my family in a time of crisis.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars

Office of Congressman Mike Bost

St. Clair County Housing Authority

The Reveille Network

Southwestern Illinois College Veterans Services

The Department of Veterans Affairs

Lindenwood University Veterans Services

The United Way

O’Fallon High School Field Hockey Team

Catholic Charities

Children’s Home & Aid

Make A Difference Foundation

Ronnie Dunn

